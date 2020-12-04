Joy Café serves up a delicious dilemma

At Joy Café in Midtown, there is a traditional Double Stack beef burger on the menu as well as a Chicken Burger. Joy Beber wanted to make both for our #BWB feature. As a burger purist, my immediate reaction was, that’s fine, but I only have time to taste one, so I will taste the Double Stack. She went on to tell me how the Chicken Burger was the most popular thing on the menu, and the only thing that her mother eats when she comes to the he restaurant.

So here’s my dilemma, in front of me on the table sat two burgers.

The Joy’s Double Stack Burger which consists of two house ground, smashed beef patties with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles served on a brioche bun with special house Umami and Verde sauces.

Next to that, sat the Chicken Burger, which is even billed on the menu as their most popular item. It starts with a house ground chicken pattie, made of breast and thigh meat along with sautéed spinach and feta cheese. It is also topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion as well as provolone cheese, bacon and jalapeno and chipotle aioli. Both burgers are served with thick cut fries.

Since I only had time to taste one during the segment, I took Joy’s, her mother’s and their regular customer’s advice and sampled the chicken burger. It didn’t disappoint. Now hopefully, my selection didn’t disappoint the purists among us in the #BWB family, and if so, I want you to know that I took the Joy’s Double Stack home with me, and it earned its own, private, off camera thumbs up. In other words, you can’t go wrong with either option.

For more information about Joy Cafe including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.joycafeatl.com/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.