How playing flag football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium can help raise autism awareness

The seventh Go Long for Luke flag football event has the same mission, but an even bigger goal.

It's also perhaps on its biggest stage this month. The Atlanta event is set for noon to 2 p.m. on March 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The event's goal is to raise funds and awareness for autism with an exciting competitive event.

Twins Sophie and Luke Greenfield helped establish the fundraiser in 2013. Luke is on the autism spectrum and has limited speech.

Their charity flag football event has a goal to raise $75,000. They plan to donate funds to several organizations including Autism Speaks.

"We're hoping for our biggest turnout yet," Sophie said. "We are just so excited to be able to share autism and how it affects people around the world."

There have already been four successful events in New York and two in Atlanta. The Greenfields are eying a third success at the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.

The event is free and anyone interested in organizing a team can contact the organization on its website. Donations can be made online.

