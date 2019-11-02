'Go Long for Luke' fundraiser raising awareness for teens with autism

Autism is just a different way of thinking. That's the message from a local family who is making it their mission to bring awareness to young people.

Scott and Sandi Greenfield, with their twins Sophie and Luke, have started an annual fundraiser to raise money.

They are directly affected by the cause. Luke, 15, is on the autism spectrum and has limited speech.

Their charity flag football event, called "Go Long for Luke," will be held Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Weber School in Sandy Springs on Roswell Road, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Greenfields sat down with FOX5's Kaitlyn Pratt on Good Day Atlanta. Listen to what they hope will come from this cause, both immediately and in the future: