Group smashes, grabs handbags from San Francisco Neiman Marcus store

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Police in San Francisco are investigating handbag thefts from a Neiman Marcus store in San Francisco.

KTVU reports the robbery happened around 5:49 p.m. at the high-end department store. Suspects smashed display cases and snatched items from racks before fleeing.

Witnesses said they counted at least nine people, both men and women, running away with stolen items.

