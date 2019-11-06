Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 6, 2019

Vinings get a taste of “Southern Baked” brand: What’s better than enjoying a delicious slice of your favorite pie during the holiday season? Easy – letting someone else do the baking! And now, folks in the northwest corner of Metro Atlanta have a new option when it comes to buying sweet and savory baked goods.

Georgia-based Southern Baked Pie recently celebrated the opening of its fourth store, this time in Vinings. The Vinings Jubilee storefront joins existing locations in Gainesville, Alpharetta, and Buckhead, and features 800-square feet of baking and dining space, in which customers can buy pies by the cake or slice – not to mention take hands-on baking classes to learn how to make the pies at home. So, what kind of pies are we talking about? Salted Caramel Turtle…Chocolate Chess…Buttermilk…and Chicken Pot Pie. Any of those catch your interest? We thought so!

In case you’re not familiar with Southern Baked Pie Company, it was an idea cooked up by Gainesville’s Amanda Dalton Wilbanks back in 2012, and one that quickly attracted a following with its selection of handmade, all-butter pie crust creations. Along with its four locations, Southern Baked Pie ships nationwide, and Wilbanks is the author of a cookbook called Southern Baked: Celebrating Life with Pie.

We’re big fans of Southern Baked Pie Company here on Good Day Atlanta…and, of course, we’re also big fans of eating baked goods all morning. So, we spent the morning at the new Vinings Jubilee location, getting a taste of what this new storefront has to offer! That new location, by the way, can be found at 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, and is open Mondays through Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WEB LINK:

https://www.southernbakedpie.com/

Advertisement

Actor Javon Johnson on Good Day Atlanta: Javon Johnson is an actor and writer known for a number of shows and movies including Tyler Perry's the "Oval" and "Boo! A Madea Halloween." He joins us today to talk about his role in "The Oval" and more about a master class he is teaching right here in Atlanta. For more information on Javon Johnson follow him on Instagram @Javonjohnson1 . For more on his upcoming master class at the Good Acting Studio click here.

Night Market at Home Depot Backyard: Alan Raines from co-founder of El Tesoro and Latonda Henderson, the Director of Community Activation for Mercedes-Benz Stadium and The Home Depot Backyard stop by to talk about the upcoming Night Market. The event will feature food and drinks plus an artisan market. Plus, Alan Raines whips up a recipe for viewers to try at home from El Tesoro restaurant. See recipe below. For more on Night Market at the Home Depot Backyard click here.

El Tesoro mulita recipe :

Chihuahua or soft melting cheese, 8oz per mulita

6” Corn tortillas, 2 per mulita, skillet cooked

Filling of choice, fully cooked and hot (chicken, pork, veg, etc) 4 oz per mulita

Rajas, hot (see recipe below)

Sour cream

Salsa of choice

Cast iron skillet

Metal spatula

Heat skillet over medium high heat until hot.

Cook both corn tortillas until slightly charred, remove and hold.

Add 2oz cheese to skillet in a 5” diameter circle.

Place one tortilla on top of melting cheese.

Add 2oz cheese on top of tortilla in skillet.

Add filling choice on top of cheese.

Add Rajas on top of filling, approximately 1/4 cup (make sure you get the cream too!)

Add 2oz cheese on top of Rajas

Top with 2nd tortilla

Check cheese for browning/sear to taste, brown but not burnt.

Add a new 5” circle of cheese, 2oz to hot skillet to start melting

Place second tortilla on top of stack.

Using spatula, carefully flip the entire stack of ingredients over onto the new cheese. (the last tortilla on top of stack will end up on top of the new cheese circle. the original seared cheese will end up on top, exposed.

Use sour cream and salsa to taste.

RAJAS:

3 large poblano chiles

1 large white onion

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

3/4 Tbs Kosher Salt

1 Tbs veg oil

Roast poblanos over open flame until charred but not cooked through. Place in a bowl for 10 minutes covered to steam. Remove blackened skin after cooled.

Remove stem, internal ribs and seeds. Slice lengthwise into 3/8” wide strips “rajas”.

Peel and cut off ends. Slice onion into 3/8” wide slices and separate into strips.

Saute onion in a heavy skillet with 1 Tbs oil until softened, 4 minutes.

Add poblanos and sauté another 4 minutes.

Add heavy cream, salt and stir to mix. Saute until cream thickens and begins turning light brown.

Taste for flavor/salt.

Pet of the day: Today's pet of the day is from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia for more information on how you can adopt today's pet click here.

Skype interview with Jarad J: Majic 107.5/97.5's Jarard J joins Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley via Skype to talk about the upcoming auction for Michael Jackson's famous moonwalk socks. For more information on Jarard J click here.