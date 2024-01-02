Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 2, 2024

Here are today's featured segments and guests:

'The Floor' premieres on FOX: More than 80 people are going head-to-head for a big prize in a new game show titled "The Floor." The new show is making its premiere tonight on FOX 5 and one of the contestants is from metro Atlanta. The show is hosted and produced by Rob Lowe. Will Odom joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about the experience.

BIG exhibit at Savoy Automobile Museum: 2024 is off to a BIG start at Catersville's Savoy Automobile Museum. Among the current exhibits at the museum is one dedicated to the history of the original monster truck. READ FULL STORY.

Dr. Nina Cash: At 57-years-old, Dr. Nina Cash's second act includes modeling for Sports Illustrated. Cash joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about being featured in the magazine's 60th anniversary issue and what inspired her to give it a shot.

You Gotta See This: A viral video of Ben Burville diving off the coast of Northern England shows him going face-to-face with a seal while another seal swims up behind him, pulling on his hood.

Pet of the Day: Today's Pets of the Day is a sweet and adorable kitty named Sammy and a little puppy named Who. They are available from FurKids.