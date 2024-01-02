Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 2, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured segments and guests: 

Metro Atlanta man competing on 'The Floor'

Contestants face off in quiz duels in hopes of taking the grand prize on FOX 5's new game show 'The Floor.' Will Odom is one of the contestants on the new series, and he joins Alyse Eady to talk about his experience, his area of expertise, and more.

'The Floor' premieres on FOX: More than 80 people are going head-to-head for a big prize in a new game show titled "The Floor." The new show is making its premiere tonight on FOX 5 and one of the contestants is from metro Atlanta. The show is hosted and produced by Rob Lowe. Will Odom joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about the experience.

Savoy Auto Museum's 'Big' exhibits

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready because Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville is speeding into the new year with some amazing exhibits.

BIG exhibit at Savoy Automobile Museum: 2024 is off to a BIG start at Catersville's Savoy Automobile Museum. Among the current exhibits at the museum is one dedicated to the history of the original monster truck. READ FULL STORY

Dr. Nina Cash on her Sports Illustrated cover

Dr. Nina Cash retired last year after a 30-year career in education and workforce development and has now been named one of Sports Illustrated's 2024 inspiring swimsuit models. She speaks with Sharon Lawson about why she felt it was important for her to be part of the project, modeling at her age, and more.

Dr. Nina Cash: At 57-years-old, Dr. Nina Cash's second act includes modeling for Sports Illustrated. Cash joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about being featured in the magazine's 60th anniversary issue and what inspired her to give it a shot.

Seal pulls on diver's hood

After he got face to face with one seal, a second seal was caught on camera swimming up and pulling on the diver's hood.

You Gotta See This: A viral video of Ben Burville diving off the coast of Northern England shows him going face-to-face with a seal while another seal swims up behind him, pulling on his hood.

Meet Sammy and Who: Our Pets of the Day

Sammy is quiet and calm and loves having a lap to lay on. Who is the last of his litter looking for a home a bit shy, so he's needs the right loving family when he can learn how to trust them and let his true personality shine.

Pet of the Day: Today's Pets of the Day is a sweet and adorable kitty named Sammy and a little puppy named Who. They are available from FurKids. 