Savoy Automobile Museum rings in 2024 with 'BIG' exhibits

This weekend, fans will pack into Atlanta’s State Farm Arena to see the original monster truck — BIGFOOT — during the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party. But for those interested in how BIGFOOT became the icon that it is, Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum is the perfect place to spend an afternoon.

Savoy Automobile Museum is ringing in 2024 with some exciting exhibitions in its galleries, including "Evolution of BIGFOOT," which traces the monster truck’s journey from a modified 1974 Ford F-250 pickup to a trailblazing entertainment machine on four very large wheels. On view through Feb. 4, the exhibit includes four vehicles: BIGFOOT #1, BIGFOOT #8, BIGFOOT #20 (which is electric!), and BIGFOOT Blue, a 1987 Ford BIGFOOT Cruiser F-250 4×4.

Meanwhile, visitors to the museum can also learn more about the sophisticated elegance of 1930s European vehicles in "Rolling Sculptures: European Art Deco," which highlights the way the art deco design movement became intertwined with the auto industry and resulted in some of the most stunning examples of car design in history. Vehicles featured as part of the exhibit include a 1934 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Coupe, 1937 BMW 328 Roadster, and a 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Sport Cabriolet. "Rolling Sculptures: European Art Deco" will remain on view through March 31.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we kicked off 2024 by exploring these and other exhibits at Savoy Automobile Museum, which is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville. For information on current hours and admission, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our "BIG" adventure inside the museum!