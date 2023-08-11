Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 11, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta:

BEYONCE AND BALLROOM CULTURE

Day one of Beyonce's Renaissance Tour in Atlanta kicks off tonight. The album symbolized rebirth, happiness and joy. The tour is a special moment for ballroom culture or house culture, which is a way for queer Blacks and Latinos to live their best lives.

Ballroom culture is described as a community where people are able to showcase their talents, create chosen families and live together, and host extravagant events.

BURGERS WITH BUCK

It's back by popular demand but only for a couple of hours next Thursday on Aug. 18. Marcel's acclaimed burger is coming to the Superica location in Midtown Atlanta from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. or until they run out of burgers.

PROJECT MAE

It's the end of week two with little Mae and the future service dog has certainly been busy at FOX 5 Atlanta and at home. FOX 5 is working with the nonprofit, Canine Assistants, to train Mae to help others in the future.

MASSIVE WATER BILL

A retired couple was suddenly hit with a massive water bill -- a bill so high in such a short time that it would take the average family years to use that kind of water. And when they filed an appeal, Atlanta Watershed Management refused to budge. Now, they are planning on taking them to court.

KARL BRAUER

If you've been in the market for a new or used car, you know prices are skyhigh right now and they have been since the pandemic. But, the latest data shows prices are coming down, creating an opportunity for car shoppers. Car expert Karl Brauer, executive analyst for ISeeCars.com, talks about the current market.

MUKJA KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

The owners of Midtown Atlanta's newest restaurant hope its menu of Korean fried chicken will have customers coming back for more. Good Day's Paul Milliken stopped by Mukja Koreak Fried Chicken to learn more about the inspiration behind the recipes.

5 THINGS TO DO WITH YOUR KIDS

Whether your kid is 5 or 25, they need encouragement to get through the year. Radio personality Griff shares with Sharon Lawson his top five things you can do for your kids right now to make their lives better.

PIKE NURSERIES

Pike Nurseries is giving tips on how to keep your houseplants refreshed as the summer heats up.

PET OF THE DAY

Blaise and Bistro are two handsome brothers who are described as extremely intelligent. They have plenty of energy and need lots of play time.

