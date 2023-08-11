Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 11, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta:

BEYONCE AND BALLROOM CULTURE

Atlanta's ballroom community honors Beyonce

Members of the LGBTQ+ community have celebrated Beyonce's latest album ''Renaissance' as a tribute to ballroom and house culture. To show their appreciation for Queen Bey during her Atlanta tour stops, members of the House of Balenciaga have a huge honor in store.

Day one of Beyonce's Renaissance Tour in Atlanta kicks off tonight. The album symbolized rebirth, happiness and joy. The tour is a special moment for ballroom culture or house culture, which is a way for queer Blacks and Latinos to live their best lives.

Ballroom culture is described as a community where people are able to showcase their talents, create chosen families and live together, and host extravagant events.

BURGERS WITH BUCK

One of Atlanta's best burgers back for pop-up

Marcel's acclaimed burger is coming back, but only for one night next week. Burgers with Buck got a preview and a taste of the pop-up at Superica.

It's back by popular demand but only for a couple of hours next Thursday on Aug. 18. Marcel's acclaimed burger is coming to the Superica location in Midtown Atlanta from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. or until they run out of burgers.

PROJECT MAE

A look back at Mae's second week at FOX 5

The second week of Project Mae is in the books, and little Mae has had a busy week full of training and fun.

It's the end of week two with little Mae and the future service dog has certainly been busy at FOX 5 Atlanta and at home. FOX 5 is working with the nonprofit, Canine Assistants, to train Mae to help others in the future.

MASSIVE WATER BILL

Couple fighting city over $12,000 water bill

The Williams' grand total for water bills for over the four months was more than $12,000. Now they are taking their case with Atlanta Watershed Management to court.

A retired couple was suddenly hit with a massive water bill -- a bill so high in such a short time that it would take the average family years to use that kind of water. And when they filed an appeal, Atlanta Watershed Management refused to budge. Now, they are planning on taking them to court.

KARL BRAUER

When is a good time to buy a car?

If you've been in the market for a new or used car, you know prices have been sky high since the pandemic. The latest data shows prices are coming down, and car expert and analyst Karl Brauer says there's an opportunity for car shoppers.

If you've been in the market for a new or used car, you know prices are skyhigh right now and they have been since the pandemic. But, the latest data shows prices are coming down, creating an opportunity for car shoppers. Car expert Karl Brauer, executive analyst for ISeeCars.com, talks about the current market.

MUKJA KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

Senior project turns into Midtown restaurant

After a late-night accident changed Sean Chang's life, he decided to follow his true passion and transfer from being pre-med. Now his Korean fried chicken restaurant is building a loyal following in Midtown.

The owners of Midtown Atlanta's newest restaurant hope its menu of Korean fried chicken will have customers coming back for more. Good Day's Paul Milliken stopped by Mukja Koreak Fried Chicken to learn more about the inspiration behind the recipes.

5 THINGS TO DO WITH YOUR KIDS

Griff's five things you can do for you kids

Whether your kid is 5 or 25, they need encouragement to get through the year. Radio personality Griff shares with Sharon Lawson his top five things you can do for your kids right now to make their lives better.

PIKE NURSERIES

Give a little TLC to your houseplants

A lot of us put extra care on our outdoor gardens in the summer and forget indoor plants, but they need care and love too. Pike Nurseries shares some tips on how you can refresh you house plants for the summer and keep them thriving.

Pike Nurseries is giving tips on how to keep your houseplants refreshed as the summer heats up.

PET OF THE DAY

Pets of the Day from Angels Among Us Pet Rescue

Blaise and Bistro are two handsome brothers who are described as extremely intelligent. They have plenty of energy and need lots of play time.

