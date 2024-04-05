Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 5, 2024

Here are today's feature guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Braves home opener brings new gear, grub to Truist Park: The excitement is thunderous around Truist Park, as Friday’s home opener gives fans a fresh perspective on our Atlanta Braves. READ FULL STORY.

Burgers with Buck heads to a Mexican restaurant this week -- Santo Cantina & Cocina -- to check out their Santo Burger. The burger features 8 ounces of Angus beef, 2 ounces of Mexican chorizo, chipotle aioli, and caramelized onions.

Actress Martha Millan, who stars in "The Cleaning Lady," talked to Good Day Atlanta about her character Fiona and the new season of the show, which airs on FOX.

Shari Nycole from The Willie Moore Jr. Show joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about The Formula for Beating the Odds and winning at everyday life.

Pike Nurseries has some tips on how to grow the classic azalea shrub.

Pet of the Day: Izabell, who is also called Izzy, is available from Hero Dog Rescue.