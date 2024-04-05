Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 5, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 5, 2024 12:04pm EDT
ATLANTA - Here are today's feature guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

New gear, new grub at Truist Park

Braves home opener brings new gear, grub to Truist Park: The excitement is thunderous around Truist Park, as Friday’s home opener gives fans a fresh perspective on our Atlanta Braves. READ FULL STORY

Burgers with Buck: Santo Burger

Burgers with Buck heads to a Mexican restaurant this week -- Santo Cantina & Cocina -- to check out their Santo Burger. The burger features 8 ounces of Angus beef, 2 ounces of Mexican chorizo, chipotle aioli, and caramelized onions. 

Interview: Martha Millan from 'The Cleaning Lady'

Actress Martha Millan, who stars in "The Cleaning Lady," talked to Good Day Atlanta about her character Fiona and the new season of the show, which airs on FOX.

Shari Nycole talks about winning

Shari Nycole from The Willie Moore Jr. Show joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about The Formula for Beating the Odds and winning at everyday life. 

Pike Nurseries: Azaleas

Pike Nurseries has some tips on how to grow the classic azalea shrub.

Meet Izabell: Our Pet of the Day

Pet of the Day: Izabell, who is also called Izzy, is available from Hero Dog Rescue.