Widespread showers and thunderstorms every day this week

After the hottest weekend of the year so far in Atlanta with only spotty storms, we’re about to see a lot of rain the next several days.

On this Monday, parts of north Georgia are under a ‘level 1’ risk for severe storms in the afternoon hours. With that said, the majority of the viewing area will encounter heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning as a storm complex races through Monday afternoon.

August 10, 2020 - FOX 5 Storm Team graphic.

The best chance for storms will be between noon and 7 p.m. Our northern counties will see the storms closer to noon and our southern counties will see the storms closer to the dinner hour. Once the line of storms passes through your neighborhood, you’ll be all clear the rest of the day.

This will set the tone for a stormy week ahead. By the time we get to Thursday, clouds will dominate the sky and keep temperatures on the cool side of 90 for most of north Georgia.

Even though we’re forecasting “cooler” temperatures due to the higher rain chances, it’s important to note that in the steamy sunshine it could still feel like 100°+.

We will continue to fine-tune the forecast each day to make sure you understand if the timing or intensity is different compared to the previous day.