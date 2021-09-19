Western parts of Georgia under Flash Flood Watch

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the western half of the state through Monday morning due to heavy rain throughout the weekend.

The Flash Flood Watches range from Gilmer to Meriweather counties on the westward side, including Fulton County.

The National Weather Service said watches are in effect until 8 a.m. Monday in Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Troup County and Meriwether County. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday in Cleburne County, Alabama, and Randolph County in Georgia.

Two to three inches of rain are possible on Sunday as well as a rapid rise in water in flood-prone areas. Rounds of heavy rainfall can lead to higher water levels in creeks, streams and could lead to slick spots on the roadways.

The tropical-rich moisture will remain entrenched over the region through Wednesday, so each day carries high precipitation chances.

Highs each day on either side of 80 degrees with morning lows around 70 degrees.

A late-week cold front could usher in more refreshing air starting Thursday morning. Morning lows will drop to the 50s with highs a touch below the seasonal average in the 70s.

