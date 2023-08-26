Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Most of Georgia inside 'cone of uncertainty' as Tropical Depression Ten strengthens

Tropical Depression Ten developed Saturday near the Yucatán Channel, and in the coming days the system's impact could be felt across the southeastern United States.

Further development is likely by Tuesday as TD Ten moves northward into the very warm open waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico.

When the system starts producing sustained tropical-storm force winds, it will likely be named Idalia.

Currently, TD Ten is expected to make landfall along western Florida coast by Wednesday morning as a hurricane before blazing across Georgia and the Carolinas.

Therefore, the odds of direct impacts in Georgia continue to increase with the greatest impacts likely Wednesday into Thursday. Even if the system misses our region, significant rainfall totals between Monday and Thursday may lead to flooding.

