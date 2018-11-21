Travel weather forecast for Wednesday

The weather around the nation isn't looking too bad for the busiest holiday travel day on Wednesday. Most of the nation will experience dry conditions with the wettest region being the West Coast from Washington State south through California.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Although this will aid in the firefighting effort it could cause some minor delays. Light snow showers in the Northeast shouldn't cause any air travel worries, and here in the Southeast, the weather will be perfect on Wednesday for air or road travel to Grandma's house.

Mild temperatures will cover much of the nation as well, with the coldest across the upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and the Northeast. In fact, the cold blast moving into the Great Lakes on Wednesday could bring record cold temperatures to the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day.

RELATED: Thanksgiving week weather forecast

-----

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather