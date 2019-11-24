Thanksgiving Travel Outlook

Wet weather will return north Georgia, and all of the Southeast on Wednesday as a cold front moves in. Unfortunately this coincides with one of the busiest travel days of the year with many people headed in, and out of town for Thanksgiving. Expect showers to start arriving in north Georgia late Tuesday night and continuing until mid to late afternoon on Wednesday.

Clearing will take place Wednesday night setting us up for a great Thanksgiving with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 50's to lower 60's.

Travelers heading to other parts of the country will experience a variety of weather conditions on Wednesday. Much of the East Coast will be dealing with the same rain as us here in the Southeast. Snow will be flying across the western Great Lakes, and parts of the Rockies as well as California and Oregon. Wet weather is expected across much of the Pacific Coast.

Here is a look at some specific cities across the country on Wednesday:

If you're planning ahead for Black Friday shopping the weather will be dry and seasonable with lows in the 40's Friday morning, and highs in the low 60's.