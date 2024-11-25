Atlanta weather: Thanksgiving 2024 forecast has rain, cold to end November

The Brief Atlanta can expect widespread rain for Thanksgiving. Conditions are expected to begin drying out by Friday. After Thanksgiving Day, arctic air will push southward into North Georgia. Lows could fall into the 20s.



The busy travel period continues this week with many people either hitting the roads or packing Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of Thanksgiving. In North Georgia, be prepared for a wet Thanksgiving that will give way to a cold end to November.

The FOX Storm Team is continuing to monitor travel problems as the workweek begins, with a storm system expected to cause last-minute travel troubles that will likely last until Black Friday and the start of the weekend.

That same storm is expected to bring rain to the Southeast this week before a potentially bigger system has a more significant impact on travel starting on Thanksgiving. Heavy rain and even some severe weather are possible in the South.

Thanksgiving Day 2024 Travel Forecast

The FOX Forecast Center said that to the south of the Thanksgiving Day winter storm, a line of storms could be slamming parts of the Tennessee Valley and Southeast. Some severe weather is possible, with the strongest thunderstorms producing heavy rain and damaging winds.

According to the FOX Weather Forecast Center, people who are starting to hit the road to get back home are likely to see significant delays in areas with the most impactful weather, and major airports, like Hartsfield-Jackson, are likely to see flight delays and cancelations as storms move through during the early-morning hours.

FOX 5 Storm Team forecast suggests temperatures will take a steep dip after Thanksgiving Day as arctic air pushes southward into North Georgia. By Monday, Dec. 2, lows could fall into the 20s across the region. These would be the coldest temperatures metro Atlanta has felt since last January.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released its official winter outlook for 2024-25 this fall, and it showed that the U.S. is projected to experience an above-average winter in the southeast due to a weak La Niña weather pattern.

That means that while we'll feel the chill, we likely won't see much precipitation, like snow, in our area.

