Bundle up! Bone-chilling weather on the way to metro Atlanta

It's about the time of year to break out the heavy jackets, hats, scarves and maybe even gloves. The metro Atlanta area is preparing to see its coldest temperatures since last January as soon as the week after Thanksgiving.

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologists Alex Forbes and Jonathan Stacey have been keeping a close eye on upcoming models.

So far, their forecasts suggest temperatures will take a steep dip after Thanksgiving Day as arctic air pushes southward into North Georgia. By Monday, Dec. 2, lows could fall into the 20s across the region.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released its official winter outlook for 2024-25 this fall, and it showed that the U.S. is projected to experience an above-average winter in the southeast due to a weak La Niña weather pattern.

That means that while we'll feel the chill, we likely won't see much precipitation, like snow, in our area.

