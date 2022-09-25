Strong to severe storms in Georgia possible Sunday afternoon, evening

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking late-developing thunderstorms that could impact Georgia residents on Sunday.

There's a level 1 risk for severe storms in extreme north Georgia with damaging winds, small hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning possible.

A powerful fall cold front is moving in our direction and a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to sweep across our area this afternoon and evening.

This line of storms will be moving fast, so these impacts won't last long, but they will be packing an extra punch, but notice around the storms the majority of you will see a good amount of warm sunshine.



The bulk of the storm activity will come to an end around sunset with a few lingering showers overnight. Temperatures will slide down into the 50s and 60s as drier air returns.

Full sunshine will return Monday with seasonal temperatures in the afternoon and wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.



All eyes are on the tropics with Tropical Storm Ian rapidly intensifying as it moves closer to the Gulf of Mexico. The current forecast track shows impacts on metro Atlanta.

