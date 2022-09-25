Tropical Storm Ian could impact north Georgia

All eyes are on the tropics as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and heads north.

The storm could become a major Hurricane in the coming days.

The latest models and the official National Hurricane Center forecast have Ian making landfall along the west coast of Florida on Thursday and then bringing impacts to north Georgia by Friday.

Both the GFS and EURO models bring Ian to north Georgia by Friday, but the models are don't agree on how the storms ends up over us.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will dig deeper into these two scenarios and let you know what it means for your week ahead.

The GFS model has Ian rapidly intensifying into a Major hurricane in the southern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday morning and then slowing down as it approaches the "Big Bend" area along the Florida panhandle by Thursday night.

As this storm races onshore, it will weaken, but based on this forecast model, Ian could still be a Tropical Storm as it moves through metro Atlanta.

We will start to see improving conditions by Saturday afternoon with breezy sunshine returning Sunday.



Due to the torrential rain from Ian, some areas could see 2"-5" of rain.

Damaging winds will also be a concern with continuous hours of 40-to-50-mile-per-hour wind gusts.

The EURO model shows similar impacts for our area, but with a slightly different path.

This path would lead to greater impacts along the Georgia Coast as well.

The timing for metro Atlanta looks similar to the GFS.

The impacts would also include heavy rain with hours of strong winds.

Stay with the FOX 5 Storm Team as we continue to monitor this fluid forecast, but make sure you start to prepare for impacts by the end of the week.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.