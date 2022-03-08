Snow in North Georgia this weekend?: What the models are showing

There is a lot of uncertainty about the coming weekend. Some models suggest the chance for snow showers, but one thing is clear: winter is returning to Georgia.

The headline for the weather this week is periods of rain, but with those periods of rain on Friday, a cold front is expected to move into the area bringing cold air and the chance for some winter precipitation.

When the system moves into north Georgia early Saturday morning, some snow showers may be possible.

With the warm and wet ground, snow accumulation is very suspect if it indeed happens at all.

That might be confined to higher elevations and in extreme north Georgia.

Models project precipitation to clear out by sunny Saturday morning.

The bigger weather story may be how low temperatures will fall over the weekend. On Sunday morning, there could be a hard freeze with temperatures in the 20s in metro Atlanta and the teens in north Georgia.

