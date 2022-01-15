Satellite images show volcanic eruption that caused tsunami in Pacific

Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST, Elbert County
9
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Chattooga County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Hall County, Banks County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM EST until MON 8:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Satellite images show volcanic eruption that caused tsunami in Pacific

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 10:44AM
Severe Weather
FOX TV Digital Team

Satellite images show volcano erupt near Tonga

An underwater volcano has erupted near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Credit: RAMMB/CIRA via Storyful)

An underwater volcano has erupted near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.

A satellite captured images of the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano that sent a huge plume of ash, steam and gas billowing miles into the sky as a mushroom cloud.
 

According to the Associated Press, there were no immediate reports of injuries, tho communication with the small nation remains difficult. The extent of the damage is unknown, but videos posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas, swirling around homes and buildings.

Earlier, the Matangi Tonga news site reported that scientists observed massive explosions, thunder and lightning near the volcano after it started erupting early Friday. Satellite images showed a 3 mile-wide plume rising into the air to about 12 miles.

Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai is located about 40 miles north of the capital, Nuku’alofa.

More than 1,400 miles away in New Zealand, officials were warning of storm surges from the eruption. According to FOX Weather, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami Advisory for the state of Hawaii and the entire West Coast.

Saturday's explosion volcano was the latest in a series of spectacular eruptions. Back in late 2014 and early 2015, a series of eruptions in the area created a small new island and disrupted international air travel to the Pacific archipelago for several days.

Tonga is home to about 105,000 people.

___

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.