Rain Saturday night, frigid temps to start work week

article

The weekend will look and feel great during the day, but expect some showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning and make sure to have your winter coat ready for the start of the work week.

A line of showers is expected to move through the Deep South on Saturday. As it approaches Georgia around 9 p.m., the system should fall apart having lost the daytime heating, but dumping a half-inch to an inch of rain, with an isolated area receiving up to two inches of rain. The rain should move out by around 10 a.m. Sunday, returning once again to mostly sunny skies.

After a warm Saturday, with highs in the lower 70s, Sunday will be about 15 degrees cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s and the lows in the mid-40s.

Monday is when things turn frigid, but drier with temperatures struggling to reach 50 and lows expected to be in the upper 30s.

It should gradually warm up as the workweek progresses, but the dry air should stay in place until at least midweek.

Make sure to have the FOX 5 Storm Team app downloaded for instant notifications of changes in the weather which might impact the day.

Advertisement