Rain moves in Thursday night; drier but cold this weekend

The rain is arriving Thursday night ahead of a cold front which will move through Georgia.

The temperature will fall out of the 60s and down in the 50s overnight.

Expect drier and cooler weather by Friday morning.

Sunshine and cool temps on Friday afternoon will precede a major cold snap Saturday morning.

There is a Freeze Watch for all of north Georgia for Saturday morning.

But at least it will be dry.

