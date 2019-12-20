Rain blankets north Georgia for now, but Christmas forecast remains delightful

Soaking rains have moved in to north Georgia Sunday, with winds expected to pick up later in the day. The rain will persist through Monday, leading to a Flood Watch for much of the state.

The National Weather Service issues a Flood Watch for much of Georgia, including metro Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

With rain continuing through the early part of the week, rainfall amounts of 2" to 4" are likely across the area. The highest amounts are expected along and south of I-85 and I-20.

Winds are expected to get stronger through the afternoon Sunday, raising the risk of downed trees due to saturated soils.

Once the rain finally moves out, weather conditions will improve dramatically in time for Christmas.

Weather-wise, expect to unwrap a big warm-up on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

It is still looking very nice for most of Christmas Week with highs in the 60s and sunshine.

