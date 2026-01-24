Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Ice Storm Warning to go in effect; North Georgia braces for dangerous icing

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team and FOX 5 Storm Team
Published  January 24, 2026 6:44am EST
Winter Weather
The Brief

    • Significant ice accumulation of 0.25 to 1 inch is forecast generally along and north of the I-20 corridor.
    • Travel is expected to be difficult to impossible, and widespread power outages are likely as ice weighs down trees and lines.
    • A state of emergency remains in effect.

ATLANTA - A dangerous winter storm is expected to bring significant icing across parts of North Georgia and the Atlanta metro. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Monday. Forecasters expect total ice accumulations between a quarter of an inch and one inch, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Officials with Georgia Emergency Management warn that the strength of this weather system could trigger widespread, multi-day power outages and make travel "impossible" across the northern half of the state.

Travel is strongly discouraged, as road conditions could deteriorate quickly and become impassable in some areas. The biggest impacts may carry into the Monday morning commute, even after the storm begins to move out.

Saturday, Jan. 24 | Live Updates

  • The FOX 5 Storm Team says to be where you're going to ride out the storm by around 3 p.m. Saturday.
  • Around 7: 15 a.m., viewers in northwest Georgia reported seeing sleet.
  • A Winter Weather Watch went into effect across the area beginning at 7 a.m.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Storm Team, the National Weather Service, and previous FOX 5 reporting. FOX Weather contributed to this report.

