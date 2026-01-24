Atlanta airport seeing delays as ice storm moves across Southeast

Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
7
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Polk County, DeKalb County, Lumpkin County, Fannin County, Gordon County, Rockdale County, Walton County, South Fulton County, Forsyth County, Bartow County, Oglethorpe County, Banks County, Cherokee County, White County, Hall County, North Fulton County, Floyd County, Gwinnett County, Douglas County, Greene County, Barrow County, Pickens County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Clayton County, Murray County, Newton County, Henry County, Gilmer County, Madison County, Clarke County, Morgan County, Jackson County, Dawson County, Union County, Towns County, Paulding County
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Franklin County, Habersham County, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Rabun County
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM EST, Walker County, Dade County, Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Whitfield County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Putnam County, Spalding County, Butts County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Fayette County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Pike County, Jasper County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clayton County, Murray County, Banks County, Lumpkin County, White County, Walker County, Pike County, Barrow County, Fayette County, Bartow County, Chattooga County, Lamar County, Jackson County, Oglethorpe County, Heard County, Whitfield County, Coweta County, Henry County, North Fulton County, Butts County, Dawson County, Walton County, Madison County, Troup County, Spalding County, Jasper County, Catoosa County, Upson County, Morgan County, Forsyth County, Gilmer County, Haralson County, Towns County, Carroll County, Rockdale County, Putnam County, Fannin County, Union County, Clarke County, South Fulton County, Newton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Meriwether County, Cobb County, Douglas County, Pickens County, Hall County, Dade County, Oconee County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Floyd County, Cherokee County, Greene County

Atlanta airport seeing delays as ice storm moves across Southeast

Published  January 24, 2026 1:04pm EST
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta airport prepares for ice ahead of Winter Storm Fern

Before the storm even arrives, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is already seeing delayed and canceled flights. FOX 5 is following the preparations at the world's busiest airport and seeing how flyers were affected. 

The Brief

    • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is facing over 400 flight disruptions Saturday morning as a winter storm approaches.
    • Delta Air Lines, which uses Atlanta as its primary hub, accounts for a majority of the cancellations and delays.
    • Major carriers, including Delta, American, and Frontier, have issued travel waivers allowing passengers to rebook without fees.

ATLANTA - As of mid-morning Saturday, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is experiencing significant disruptions due to the ongoing ice storm across the Southeast.

What we know:

As of 12:45 p.m., the Atlanta airport reports more than 125 delays and 270 cancellations. Those numbers are expected to climb as the storm moves closer to Georgia.

Delta Air Lines is suffering the most significant number of flight changes, with 132 flights canceled and 106 flights delayed. Its regional carrier, Endeavor Air, reports 45 cancellations and three delays. Atlanta is the headquarters and largest hub for Delta, so its being the most affected makes sense.

Dig deeper:

Ahead of the storm, Delta offered change and cancellation waivers. American Airlines and Frontier Airlines followed suit.

The backstory:

On Friday, the airport said it was preparing for the storm by rolling out 50 pieces of equipment to help clear planes and runways. The airport said it also enhanced training to prevent delays like those that followed last year's winter storm.

The Source: Information in this article about the airport disruptions comes from FlightAware.com. The information about Delta and the airport preparation comes from previous FOX 5 reporting. 

