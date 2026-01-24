Atlanta airport seeing delays as ice storm moves across Southeast
ATLANTA - As of mid-morning Saturday, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is experiencing significant disruptions due to the ongoing ice storm across the Southeast.
What we know:
As of 12:45 p.m., the Atlanta airport reports more than 125 delays and 270 cancellations. Those numbers are expected to climb as the storm moves closer to Georgia.
Delta Air Lines is suffering the most significant number of flight changes, with 132 flights canceled and 106 flights delayed. Its regional carrier, Endeavor Air, reports 45 cancellations and three delays. Atlanta is the headquarters and largest hub for Delta, so its being the most affected makes sense.
Dig deeper:
Ahead of the storm, Delta offered change and cancellation waivers. American Airlines and Frontier Airlines followed suit.
The backstory:
On Friday, the airport said it was preparing for the storm by rolling out 50 pieces of equipment to help clear planes and runways. The airport said it also enhanced training to prevent delays like those that followed last year's winter storm.
The Source: Information in this article about the airport disruptions comes from FlightAware.com. The information about Delta and the airport preparation comes from previous FOX 5 reporting.