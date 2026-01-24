Atlanta airport seeing delays as ice storm moves across Southeast

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is facing over 400 flight disruptions Saturday morning as a winter storm approaches. Delta Air Lines, which uses Atlanta as its primary hub, accounts for a majority of the cancellations and delays. Major carriers, including Delta, American, and Frontier, have issued travel waivers allowing passengers to rebook without fees.



As of mid-morning Saturday, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is experiencing significant disruptions due to the ongoing ice storm across the Southeast.

What we know:

As of 12:45 p.m., the Atlanta airport reports more than 125 delays and 270 cancellations. Those numbers are expected to climb as the storm moves closer to Georgia.

Delta Air Lines is suffering the most significant number of flight changes, with 132 flights canceled and 106 flights delayed. Its regional carrier, Endeavor Air, reports 45 cancellations and three delays. Atlanta is the headquarters and largest hub for Delta, so its being the most affected makes sense.

Dig deeper:

Ahead of the storm, Delta offered change and cancellation waivers. American Airlines and Frontier Airlines followed suit.

The backstory:

On Friday, the airport said it was preparing for the storm by rolling out 50 pieces of equipment to help clear planes and runways. The airport said it also enhanced training to prevent delays like those that followed last year's winter storm.