Hartsfield-Jackson International prepares for ice storm and potential disruptions

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is in high-gear preparation mode as a significant winter storm approaches metro Atlanta this weekend. With a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the forecast, airport officials are taking proactive steps to avoid a repeat of last year's weather-related gridlock.

Learning from the past

Airport leadership spent the last year analyzing the January 2025 storm that "crippled" the world's busiest airport for several hours. That event was exacerbated by a runway emergency involving a Delta aircraft and impassable taxiways. To prevent a similar failure, ATL has implemented:

Enhanced training : Round-the-clock drills for operating new specialized machinery.

Expert support : Delta is bringing in cold-weather specialists from northern hubs to assist local de-icing and baggage teams.

Equipment upgrades: The fleet now includes new snowplows, scrapers, and liquid brine trucks specifically for ice accumulation.

Operation and travel advice

While flights are currently landing and taking off as scheduled, conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly once the "wintry mix" arrives. Airport CEO Ricky Smith stated that teams are in "preparation mode" to keep operations moving as safely and smoothly as possible.

Airlines : Delta, Frontier, and American have issued waivers for flights through Monday.

Runway maintenance : More than 50 pieces of equipment will be deployed starting Saturday.

Passenger protocol: Check flight status via airline apps before leaving for the airport.

Safety and services

In addition to airfield maintenance, the city is coordinating with airport management to ensure that if passengers are stranded, essential services—including food and maintained facilities—remain operational throughout the storm's duration.