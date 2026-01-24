Georgia weather-related road closures

The Brief Significant ice accumulation of 0.25 to 1 inch is forecast generally along and north of the I-20 corridor. Travel is expected to be difficult to impossible, and widespread power outages are likely as ice weighs down trees and lines. Road closures were announced ahead of the storm hitting.



With Winter Storm Fern expected to bring significant icing across parts of North Georgia and the Atlanta metro, officials are warning people to stay off the roads if at all possible, even closing some roads ahead of the storm.

Timeline:

The system is expected to move into North Georgia and metro Atlanta Saturday afternoon. Forecasters expect total ice accumulations between a quarter of an inch and one inch, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Officials with Georgia Emergency Management warn that the strength of this weather system could trigger widespread, multi-day power outages and make travel "impossible" across the northern half of the state.

The biggest impacts may carry into the Monday morning commute, even after the storm begins to move out.

What we know:

The following are the latest closures reported to FOX 5:

Interstate 85 Express Lanes: Closing at 12:00 p.m. They will reopen once the roadways are clear.

Interstate 75 South Metro Express Lanes: Closing at 12:00 p.m. They will reopen once the roadways are clear.

Interstate 75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes: Closing at 11:00 a.m. They will reopen once the roadways are clear.