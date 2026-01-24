Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Polk County, DeKalb County, Lumpkin County, Fannin County, Gordon County, Rockdale County, Walton County, South Fulton County, Forsyth County, Bartow County, Oglethorpe County, Banks County, Cherokee County, White County, Hall County, North Fulton County, Floyd County, Gwinnett County, Douglas County, Greene County, Barrow County, Pickens County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Clayton County, Murray County, Newton County, Henry County, Gilmer County, Madison County, Clarke County, Morgan County, Jackson County, Dawson County, Union County, Towns County, Paulding County
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Franklin County, Habersham County, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Rabun County
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM EST, Walker County, Dade County, Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Whitfield County
Extreme Cold Watch
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Putnam County, Spalding County, Butts County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Fayette County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Pike County, Jasper County

Georgia weather-related road closures

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 24, 2026 8:13am EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Significant ice accumulation of 0.25 to 1 inch is forecast generally along and north of the I-20 corridor.
    • Travel is expected to be difficult to impossible, and widespread power outages are likely as ice weighs down trees and lines.
    • Road closures were announced ahead of the storm hitting.

ATLANTA - With Winter Storm Fern expected to bring significant icing across parts of North Georgia and the Atlanta metro, officials are warning people to stay off the roads if at all possible, even closing some roads ahead of the storm.

Timeline:

The system is expected to move into North Georgia and metro Atlanta Saturday afternoon. Forecasters expect total ice accumulations between a quarter of an inch and one inch, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Officials with Georgia Emergency Management warn that the strength of this weather system could trigger widespread, multi-day power outages and make travel "impossible" across the northern half of the state.

The biggest impacts may carry into the Monday morning commute, even after the storm begins to move out.

What we know:

The following are the latest closures reported to FOX 5:

  • Interstate 85 Express Lanes: Closing at 12:00 p.m. They will reopen once the roadways are clear.
  • Interstate 75 South Metro Express Lanes: Closing at 12:00 p.m. They will reopen once the roadways are clear.
  • Interstate 75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes: Closing at 11:00 a.m. They will reopen once the roadways are clear.

The Source: Information in this article came from the FOX 5 Storm Team, the Georgia Department of Emergency Management and Georgia Department of Transportation. It will be updated as FOX 5 learns of more road closures throughout the storm system. 

