Photos: Ice storm preparations in North Georgia

Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Polk County, DeKalb County, Lumpkin County, Fannin County, Gordon County, Rockdale County, Walton County, South Fulton County, Forsyth County, Bartow County, Oglethorpe County, Banks County, Cherokee County, White County, Hall County, North Fulton County, Floyd County, Gwinnett County, Douglas County, Greene County, Barrow County, Pickens County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Clayton County, Murray County, Newton County, Henry County, Gilmer County, Madison County, Clarke County, Morgan County, Jackson County, Dawson County, Union County, Towns County, Paulding County
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM EST, Franklin County, Habersham County, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Rabun County
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM EST, Walker County, Dade County, Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Whitfield County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Putnam County, Spalding County, Butts County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Fayette County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Pike County, Jasper County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Clayton County, Murray County, Banks County, Lumpkin County, White County, Walker County, Pike County, Barrow County, Fayette County, Bartow County, Chattooga County, Lamar County, Jackson County, Oglethorpe County, Heard County, Whitfield County, Coweta County, Henry County, North Fulton County, Butts County, Dawson County, Walton County, Madison County, Troup County, Spalding County, Jasper County, Catoosa County, Upson County, Morgan County, Forsyth County, Gilmer County, Haralson County, Towns County, Carroll County, Rockdale County, Putnam County, Fannin County, Union County, Clarke County, South Fulton County, Newton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Meriwether County, Cobb County, Douglas County, Pickens County, Hall County, Dade County, Oconee County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Floyd County, Cherokee County, Greene County

Photos: Ice storm preparations in North Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 24, 2026 5:45pm EST
Winter Weather
Habersham County public works trucks being loaded with salt and a man putting out salt in front of Habersham County courthouse

GEORGIA - A snow storm is moving towards North Georgia, and people are preparing for the weather with salt and finding a place to ride out the story. 

