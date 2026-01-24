Georgia officials prepare for ice storm, move resources north

article

The Brief Georgia officials are urging residents to be off the roads by 6:00 p.m. Saturday as a "high-impact" ice storm approaches. GDOT has 1,800 workers treating interstates from Macon to the Tennessee line, while 10,000 utility workers are staged to handle anticipated power outages. A State of Emergency is in effect, with 500 National Guard troops on standby and state offices in North Georgia closed through Monday.



Georgia officials said they are prepared for whatever the weather brings to metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Ahead of the storm, officials briefed the media on the steps being taken to ensure Georgians are prepared.

Icy roads expected

What they're saying:

Every official who spoke asked that drivers stay off the roads. They noted that traffic is down about 30% compared to normal, but they want people to find a place to ride out the storm and stay there until at least Monday morning by approximately 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) began pre-treating roads Saturday at midnight. The state is treating Interstates 75 and 85 from Macon to the Tennessee state line, as well as the entirety of Interstate 20 and major roadways from metro Atlanta north.

GDOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry said 1,800 employees are working 12-hour shifts until the ice is gone. He warned, however, that it takes time to treat roads, and if they refreeze Sunday night, it will be 12 to 14 hours before crews can return to treat them again.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) said more than 500 National Guard troops have been put on standby, and equipment has been loaded onto trucks. The Department of Public Safety has also brought troopers from South Georgia to assist if drivers become stranded.

Prepare for power outages

What they're saying:

One of the biggest concerns with this ice storm is power outages, according to state officials. They said 10,000 power employees are staged to respond, including crews from South Georgia and Florida.

Shelters will open in White, Walker, and Rabun counties to help those without power. State officials have also moved blankets, MREs, and water bottles to areas of the state they believe will be hit hardest.

GEMA fully operational

What's next:

State offices in the northern part of Georgia will be closed Monday, but officials said the emergency management center will remain fully operational until conditions return to normal.