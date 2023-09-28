Leaf Watch 2023: What's changing color this first full weekend of fall?

Fall has arrived and so has Leaf Watch 2023.

Once again, the FOX 5 Storm Team is partner with the Georgia Forestry Commission to update the status of the fall colors and the best place to check it all out.

When will the fall colors peak?

The foliage changes typically begin in the far northeast of Georgia and gradually move south and east over the next month to a month and a half. By this time next month, the vibrant foliage is expected to spread as far south as the Atlanta metro area. However, it’s during the latter part of October and early November that the leaves reach their peak colors, creating a breathtaking canvas of reds, oranges, and yellows.

Typically, the extreme north Georgia mountains, in the upper elevation around the Blue Ridge area peak in mid- to late October.

Just a bit down from there, in northwestern and northeastern as well as a small area in between extreme north Georgia and metro Atlanta will see its peak late October to early November.

The remainder of Georgia, at the lower elevations, it usually happens early to mid-November.

What trees are starting to change this week?

There’s a slight color change for dogwood, sourwood, and sumac.

You should be able to see tinges of red and orange appearing.

What should you watch out for if leaf watching this weekend?

While the green is starting to fade and the fall colors are coming into view, there is one thing that should be avoided.

The Georgia Forestry Commission warns about poison ivy.

The annoying and itchy vines are showing red and oranges this week.

Before you go leaf-peeping, make sure you know which leaves to avoid.

FOX 5 Storm Team chief meteorologist David Chandley will have updates every Thursday afternoon at 5:45 p.m. on FOX 5 News at 5.