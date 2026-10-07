Isaias’ threat to Georgia: Prepare now for storm's impact

The Brief Isaias continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico as it eyes landfall as a tropical storm. Metro Atlanta and North Georgia residents should prepare now for hazards expected to begin Friday. Clear gutters, secure patio items and stock up on emergency supplies before tropical moisture arrives.



Isaias continues to churn in the Gulf as it eyes making landfall as a tropical storm.

North Georgia and metro Atlanta residents should be prepared now for hazards beginning on Friday.

Here are some things you should do now to prepare.

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Isaias threatens Georgia

What we know:

Being on the "dirty side" (east/northeast side) of a landfalling tropical system brings three distinct hazards to metro Atlanta and North Georgia: saturated soil leading to uprooted trees/power outages due to Georgia's heavy canopy, localized flash flooding, and quick-moving spin-up tornadoes.

Because the calm weather holds through Thursday, you have a solid 24- to 36-hour window to get fully prepared before tropical moisture arrives Friday evening.

Tropical Storms in Georgia

The backstory:

Here are some common hazards with this type of storm:

Tree Topppling & Canopy Hazard: Georgia pine and hardwood trees sitting in rain-soaked soil can easily fall with gusts well under 40 mph. Outages won't just come from snapped limbs; entire trees will come down, blocking neighborhood egress. Sump Pump & Basement Failures: With heavy rain over saturated ground, power outages mean sump pumps stop working, leading to rapid basement or terrace-level flooding. Spin-Up Tornado Warning Speed: Tornadoes on the dirty side of tropical storms form rapidly inside outer rainbands with little lead time (often 5 minutes or less). Standard siren warnings may be too late if you rely solely on outdoor alarms. Water Infrastructure Stress: Heavy runoff in metro Atlanta frequently leads to storm drain back-ups and occasional municipal water advisories or low-pressure events.

Homeowners checklist

What you can do:

Homeowners bear the burden of property protection and exterior drainage control.

Clear Gutters and Downspouts: Remove leaves and debris so heavy rainfall drains away from your foundation. Ensure splash blocks direct water at least 5 feet from the home.

Secure Exterior Items: Bring inside patio furniture, grills, trash cans, hanging plants, and yard ornaments. In 30–40 mph gusts, these turn into dangerous projectiles.

Check Your Sump Pump: Test your sump pump by pouring a bucket of water into the pit. If you don't have a battery backup, power outages could lead to a flooded basement.

Identify Danger Trees: Park vehicles away from large trees or overhangs. If a large limb looks compromised, move cars to a open driveway spot or garage.

Review Insurance Documents: Take photos/videos of every room and exterior structure today for quick documentation if tree or water damage occurs.

Renters & apartment residents checklist

Dig deeper:

Apartment residents face unique risks depending on floor level and building layout.

Balcony & Patio Prep: Clear all balcony furniture, pots, and door mats. High winds at upper floor elevations are significantly stronger than at ground level.

Lower Level / Garden Apartment Precautions: If you live on a ground floor or basement unit, move high-value electronics, documents, and rug corners off the floor in case of surface runoff breaches.

Know Your Interior Tornado Safe Zone: Identify the innermost room on the lowest accessible level (a windowless interior hallway, closet, or bathroom). Do not stay in top-floor units or near exterior windows during tornado watches/warnings.

Locate Main Shut-Offs / Emergency Contacts: Know how to contact emergency maintenance and where your main water shut-off or breaker box is located if a pipe bursts or ceiling leaks occur.

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General emergency supplies checklist

By the numbers:

Assemble these supplies before Friday afternoon so you are self-sufficient through Sunday night.

Power & Lighting:

Charge all cell phones, laptops, and portable power banks completely by Thursday night.

Set up LED lanterns or flashlights (avoid open candles due to fire hazards during wind events).

Food & Water:

Store 1 gallon of drinking water per person per day for at least 3 days.

Stock non-perishable, ready-to-eat foods that do not require electricity or gas to cook.

Fill a bathtub with water for flushing toilets if municipal water pressure drops.

Communication & Safety:

Enable Severe Weather Alerts on your smartphone and keep the device off "Silent" mode overnight Saturday.

Obtain a NOAA Weather Radio or a battery-powered radio to monitor warnings during power loss.

Keep sturdy shoes and a raincoat near your emergency shelter spot in case you must move quickly in the dark.