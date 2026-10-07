Isaias strengthens in Gulf as Georgia prepares for weekend storms

The Brief Tropical Storm Isaias has formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to rapidly strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall late Friday. Heavy tropical rain and wind gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph are expected across North Georgia, prompting FOX 5 Storm Alert Days for Saturday and Sunday. While initial rain lifts north late Friday, main impacts, including localized flash flooding and potential brief spin-up tornadoes, will peak over the weekend.



Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall late Friday, threatening North Georgia with heavy rain, strong wind gusts and localized severe weather over the weekend.

What we know:

Tropical Storm Isaias formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday morning following the latest 5 a.m. update.

Exceptionally warm waters in the Gulf are expected to allow the system to rapidly strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall late Friday.

Although the center of circulation is projected to pass well west of Georgia, the region sits on the dirty side of the storm, putting local communities directly in line for widespread impacts.

Timeline:

North Georgia will enjoy sunny, comfortable autumn weather with highs near 80 degrees through Thursday.

Tropical moisture will begin lifting into the state from the south late Friday afternoon and evening, with scattered light showers starting in southern counties like Upson, Pike and Lamar.

The heaviest conditions will move in early Saturday morning and persist through Sunday. Drier, sunnier conditions are expected to return by Monday.

Why you should care:

To ensure viewers remain alert for the most significant weather hazards, Saturday and Sunday have been designated as FOX 5 Storm Alert Days.

Rain totals will accumulate quickly across North Georgia over the weekend, increasing the risk of localized flash flooding.

Tropical storm-force wind gusts near 40 mph are expected in pockets on Saturday, which could lead to downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.

What we don't know:

Exact rain arrival times on Friday evening remain uncertain, which is why Friday has not been designated a Storm Alert Day.

Additionally, the FOX 5 Storm Team is closely monitoring the potential for brief spin-up tornadoes as rain bands sweep across the region west of the storm's track.

While the Storm Prediction Center has not explicitly outlined North Georgia as a severe weather risk area yet, brief tornadic activity remains a possibility during the peak of the storm on Saturday.