Hurricane Isaias prompts Georgia event cancellations and changes

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The Brief Festivals, a concert, charity events and school activities have been canceled ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ expected weekend impacts. Holly Springs’ food drive and car show has been postponed, while the NAMI Walk has changed locations. Atlanta Pride and the Georgia Apple Festival remain scheduled, and officials are monitoring conditions for Georgia’s football game against Alabama.



Hurricane Isaias’ expected rain and wind are forcing organizers across Georgia to cancel, postpone or relocate events planned for the weekend of Oct. 10-11.

RELATED STORY: Hurricane Isaias strengthens to 85mph | North Georgia impacts ahead

Chalktoberfest in Marietta, a Jo Dee Messina concert in Douglasville and several community festivals are among the cancellations. Other major gatherings, including Atlanta Pride and the Georgia Apple Festival, remain scheduled as organizers monitor the forecast.

Here is a breakdown of the announced changes.

Arts and fall festivals

Chalktoberfest — Marietta: The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art has canceled the festival at Marietta Square, which features chalk artists and an accompanying craft beer festival.

The museum said more than 80 artists had spent months preparing. Ticket holders will receive additional information directly, and organizers said they hope attendees return in 2027.

Harvest Hoedown — Warm Springs: The Oct. 10-11 festival has been canceled because of the severe weather threat. Organizers said local shops, restaurants and businesses will remain open.

Paulding Fine Arts Association Fall Festival — Dallas: The festival has been canceled because of the uncertain weekend weather and safety concerns, according to the city.

Multicultural Festival — Canton: The Oct. 10 outdoor festival at Harmon Park has been canceled. City officials cited severe weather predictions and the safety of vendors, performers, volunteers and visitors.

Atlanta Turkish Food Festival: The semi-annual Atlanta Turkish Food Festival has been postponed due to weather. Organizers say a new date will be announced soon.

Euharlee Covered Bridge Fall Festival: The Oct. 9-10 festival has been canceled even though it is traditionally a rain-and-shine event.

North Georgia Folk Festival: The 41st annual festival in Athens has been canceled. No future dates announced at this time.

Concerts

Jo Dee Messina — Douglasville: The Oct. 10 concert at GreyStone Amphitheater has been canceled. The venue said the concert had already been rescheduled from 2025 and will not be rescheduled again.

Charity walks and community events

Making Strides of Atlanta: Saturday’s cancer fundraising walk has been canceled. No replacement date has been announced.

NAMI Walk — Brookhaven: Saturday’s National Alliance on Mental Illness walk has been moved to Brookhaven City Centre, 4001 Peachtree Road NE.

Holly Springs food drive and car show: The event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Oct. 18, according to the Holly Springs Police Department.

Faith & Blue — Oxford: The Oct. 10 event has been canceled because of the approaching hurricane’s expected weather conditions.

Woofstock — Fayetteville: Saturday’s event has been canceled. The city encouraged residents to check Main Street Fayetteville’s announcement for ways to support participating animal welfare organizations.

Drive In movie - Clayton County: The Drive-In Movie event scheduled for Saturday in Jonesboro has been postponed until a later date.

Sports and school activities

UGA-Alabama watch party — Chamblee: Saturday’s Atlanta Alumni Chapter watch party at 3rd Spot has been canceled because of potential inclement weather. This cancellation applies to the watch party, rather than the football game itself.

Madison High & Junior High Rodeo: This weekend’s rodeo has been canceled. Organizers cited anticipated weather conditions and the safety of contestants, families, volunteers and livestock.

Bainbridge High School homecoming dance: Saturday’s dance has been canceled because of hurricane-related weather concerns. The school said students who bought tickets will receive refunds.

Events still scheduled

Atlanta Pride: Organizers have not announced cancellations for Sunday’s parade or other weekend Pride events. The festival is a rain-or-shine event, although severe weather could cause delays or schedule changes. Organizers recommend following Atlanta Pride on social media for updates.

Georgia Apple Festival — Ellijay: The festival remains scheduled for Oct. 10-11 and Oct. 17-18 at the Ellijay Lions Club. Organizers say it will proceed rain or shine but could adjust operations if severe weather creates unsafe conditions. Updates will appear on social media and at GeorgiaAppleFestival.org, and presale ticket holders will receive direct notifications of changes.

Mayor’s 5K on the 5th Runway: Saturday’s run remains scheduled, according to the information provided.

Georgia vs. Alabama — Tuscaloosa: Saturday night’s football game remains scheduled while the University of Alabama and Southeastern Conference monitor the weather. President Donald Trump has said he plans to attend. No cancellation or schedule change was included in the supplied update.

RELATED: Alabama, Georgia prepare for hurricane to hit Saturday's game

Georgia Tech vs Duke — Atlanta: Despite the weather forecast, Georgia Tech football announced that the game against Duke University will be played as scheduled at 3:30 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival: Organizers say that the music will go on rain or shine. They are advising attendees to pack whatever they need for any weather to stay comfortable throughout the festival.

Lilburn Daze: Lilburn Daze is still planned as of Thursday afternoon. The City of Lilburn will provide an update if that changes.

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