Hurricane Isaias: Live weather alerts, cancellations and updates in Georgia

Hurricane Isaias is expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and localized flash flooding to Georgia heading into the weekend.

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a statewide emergency across Georgia as Hurricane Isaias strengthens ahead of its expected landfall.

Several metro Atlanta event organizers are announcing closures and schedule changes ahead of the expected weather.

FOX 5 will track live closures, weather alerts, and official county updates as they come in.