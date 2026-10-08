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Gov. Kemp declares statewide emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Severe Weather
Published October 8, 2026 3:01 PM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 3:01 PM EDT
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of Isaias
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of Isaias

Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of Isaias

The storm is expected to begin affecting Georgia overnight Friday with heavy rain bands, flooding, and potential tornadic activity into Saturday.   

The Brief

    • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane ahead of potential impact.
    • Heavy rain, severe wind gusts up to 50 mph, flooding and tornadic activity are expected to threaten parts of Georgia overnight.
    • State officials activated the State Operations Center and made up to 500 National Guard troops available for emergency response.

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency across Georgia as Tropical Storm Isaias strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane before its expected landfall. 

What we know:

Kemp issued an executive order declaring a statewide emergency to allow state agencies to pre-position resources and make necessary preparations ahead of the storm. 

The order exists alongside a previous emergency declaration that suspended the state gas tax and truck weight limits. 

The hurricane is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday between the Mississippi coast and the western Florida panhandle. 

Heavy rain bands, potential flooding and tornadic activity are forecast to begin impacting western Georgia overnight Friday and into Saturday. 

The storm system carries potential wind gusts ranging from 40 to 50 mph. 

Emergency managers have authorized calling up to 500 Georgia National Guard troops if conditions worsen. 

RELATED: Hurricane Isaias strengthens to 85mph | North Georgia impacts ahead

What they're saying:

"As we always do with weather events, we’re hoping for the best but preparing for the worst," Kemp said during a press briefing. 

Emergency management Director Josh Lamb stated that the State Operations Center will move to a Level 1 full activation starting Friday at 1 p.m. 

"We expect Isaias impact Georgia overnight Friday track toward west side state heavy rain bands, possible flooding and potential tornadic activity into Saturday," Kemp said. 

He urged residents to stay vigilant without panicking.

SEE MORE: Hurricane Isaias prompts Georgia event cancellations and changes

What you can do:

Officials strongly encourage residents to review family emergency plans, stock up on food, water, batteries and flashlights, and ensure weather alerts have audible settings enabled for overnight warnings. 

Drivers should never travel around barricades or drive through standing water. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if National Guard troops will be deployed, though up to 500 troops are authorized if storm movement changes over the next 24 hours. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press briefing featuring Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Josh Lamb, and State Meteorologist Will Langston. 

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