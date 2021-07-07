How Tropical Storm Elsa will impact Georgia

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall along the North Florida Gulf Coast late Wednesday morning. The season's first hurricane weakened as its center moved ashore in Taylor County, FL about 65 miles northwest of Cedar Key around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Elsa will quickly move inland across northeast Florida and into southeast Georgia through Wednesday afternoon and evening, producing strong wind and heavy rainfall. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts where the sustained wind could reach 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph through early Thursday morning.

Rainfall and wind threat

In addition to the threat of damaging wind, areas along the storm's path are expected to receive between 2 to 4 inches of additional rainfall with isolated amounts near 6 inches before the system moves north into the Mid-Atlantic.

Timeline of Elsa's arrival

Locally, the impact of Elsa's passage to the east of North Georgia will be marginal, but noticeable. Tropical moisture accompanying the system will lead to increased rain chances through the remainder of the workweek - with the most numerous downpours expected Thursday. The threat for severe weather is low, but few isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Elsa's potential impact on Georgia

Slightly drier conditions will start to move into North Georgia this weekend, however, the risk for the late-day pop-up showers and thunderstorms remains through Saturday and Sunday.

