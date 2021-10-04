Heavy rain and threat of flash flooding this week

Round after round of moderate to heavy rain will plague north Georgia for much of this week, with most areas receiving 3 to 5 inches of rain by late Wednesday night. With that in mind, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of north Georgia through 2 a.m. Thursday.

Right now it appears that some of the heaviest rain will move through early Tuesday morning and then again late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Rain totals will vary but initial projections favor amounts in the 3"-5" range.

Advertisement

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.