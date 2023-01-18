Georgia weather: Rumble of thunder possible overnight; little chance for 'severe' storms

Another cold front capable of producing thunderstorms to the west of Georgia will move into the state early Thursday morning.

Unlike last week’s storms, this event will be mostly severe-free with only a few scattered showers in the early morning.

The line of storms is expected to weaken as it heads towards and eventually into Georgia.

Despite that, a few flashes of lighting and a strong gust or two is possible.

Patchy fog cannot be ruled out after 5 a.m. Thursday where it is not raining.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Overnight lows will flirt with 60 degrees with winds out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday will turn into a breezy day with gusts as high as 30 mph

Highs will be near 70 in the afternoon, well about the average of 54 for this time of year.

Rain totals should be mostly below a quarter of an inch, but some areas could see higher.

The rain will move out Thursday evening, revealing mostly clear skies and a low around 40.

This weekend, temperatures dip back closer to normal and another rain chance moves through late Sunday evening into the start of the work week.

Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.