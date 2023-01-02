Threat of severe storms in Georgia on Tuesday

Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening.

Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and brief tornadoes. Damaging hail and frequent lightning also are possible.

About 1 to 3 inches of rain, with some localized totals being higher, could fall in a short amount of time, which could lead to some flooding.

Wind gusts could top 60 mph, toppling trees and power lines, and causing damage to some structures.

What is the timing of the severe weather threat in Georgia?

Tuesday will begin with another round of fog. That burns off by the midday making way for showers moving into the area developing into thunderstorms by mid-afternoon.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues overnight into Wednesday morning, but those chances decrease in the early afternoon.

The rain moves out by evening dropping temperatures into the mid-40s overnight.

Thursday will be cooler, but sunny with highs staying below 60 degrees.

Overnight Thursday drops into the mid-30s.

And the week rounds out with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.