Flood Watch For Northwest Georgia

A storm system developing out of Texas will bring waves of rain to north Georgia beginning on Thursday.

The rain will continue on and off through Friday with the heaviest rain occuring across northwest Georgia.

Due to the heavy rain potential in nrothwest Georgia a Flood Watch has been issued that will be in effect from Thursday at 1 pm until Friday at 7 pm.

Most areas will see an inch or less but portions of northwest Georgia could get 2"-3".

The rain will be coming to an end Saturday morning, and if enough moisture lingers behind the front the nothern most mountain counties could see a few snowflakes around noon on Saturday.