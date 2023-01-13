Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pam Greene shared this image of snow falling in Hiawassee, Georgia on Jan. 13, 2023. (FOX 5 viewer)

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon.

FOX 5 viewers shared videos and images of the light snowfall.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.

The FOX 5 Storm Team predicts some accumulation of up to inches in the highest elevations, mostly 1,500 feet and above.

Wind gusts could top 35 mph.

The winter conditions could cause some slipper road conditions and other hazardous conditions for those out and about.

The temperatures across Georgia dropped significantly back to a more seasonable level after a powerful front moved through the state on Thursday. That front sparked an outbreak of tornadoes, some as powerful as an EF-3.

