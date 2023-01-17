Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 6:06 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 11:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Dense fog could impact Wednesday morning's commute

By FOX 5 Storm Team
Published 
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tuesday Evening Weather Update

Dense overnight fog is expected over North Georgia with poor visibilities thru the morning. Temps will be mild to warm throughout the day. Better rain chances for Thursday morning and again Saturday night. Here is the breakdown.

ATLANTA - Drivers will want to use extreme caution, especially during Wednesday morning’s commute, as Tuesday’s rain gives way to dense fog.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says visibility could be reduced to about a quarter mile, or perhaps even less in some areas. This impacts all of north Georgia including metro Atlanta.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Dense Fog Advisory going into effect 10 p.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are asked to slow down, leave plenty of distance between vehicles, and use low-beam headlights.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s in most areas of Georgia. That is the average high temperature this time of year.

Once the fog burns off overnight, expect a warm-up with the high Wednesday expected to flirt with 70 degrees in some portions of Georgia.

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, Thursday is when the bigger rain chance returns.

Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.