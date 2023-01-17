Dense fog could impact Wednesday morning's commute

Drivers will want to use extreme caution, especially during Wednesday morning’s commute, as Tuesday’s rain gives way to dense fog.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says visibility could be reduced to about a quarter mile, or perhaps even less in some areas. This impacts all of north Georgia including metro Atlanta.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Dense Fog Advisory going into effect 10 p.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are asked to slow down, leave plenty of distance between vehicles, and use low-beam headlights.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s in most areas of Georgia. That is the average high temperature this time of year.

Once the fog burns off overnight, expect a warm-up with the high Wednesday expected to flirt with 70 degrees in some portions of Georgia.

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, Thursday is when the bigger rain chance returns.

Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.