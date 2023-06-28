Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued as north Georgia begins to heat up

The hottest days of the year are ahead in north Georgia.

Along with the heat, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for metro Atlanta by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division for Thursday.

This means air quality will be in the unhealthy range for those in sensitive groups.

Prolonged outdoor exposure for children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should be limited, especially during the late afternoon and early evening.

Right now, the high humidity is staying away, so while it will be hot into Friday, heat index levels will remain manageable.

Thursday will be sunny, turning partly cloudy overnight. There will be a 10% change of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.

The chance of storms returns after 2 p.m., but otherwise it will be sunny and hot, with a high near 98. The heat index will be as high as 102.

It will get real steamy on Saturday with temperatures into the upper 90s and heat index levels topping 100.

A few thunderstorms will return by Sunday and into the Fourth of July.