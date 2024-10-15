Atlanta weather: North Georgia mountains brace for Frost Advisory, sub-freezing nights

The Brief Frost Advisory: Extreme North Georgia mountains face cold temps ranging from 33 to 37 degrees; Freeze Watch for potential drop to 28 degrees. Affected areas include parts of western Carolinas and several northeast Georgia counties; temps to fall below average. Frost and freeze could harm crops, sensitive vegetation, and outdoor plumbing; residents advised to protect plants and plumbing. Frosty conditions expected to reach Metro Atlanta, with temperatures predicted to fall below the area's mid-70s average. Wind gusts up to 20 mph could lead to wind chill, amplifying the cold sensation in affected areas.



A Frost Advisory has been issued for the extreme North Georgia mountains from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to range between 33 and 37 degrees. In addition, a Freeze Watch will be in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, with sub-freezing temperatures potentially dropping to as low as 28 degrees.

Frost Advisory for Extreme Northeast Georgia

The affected areas include portions of the mountains and foothills of the western Carolinas and Habersham, Rabun, Towns, and White counties in far northeast Georgia. FOX 5 Storm Team chief meteorologist David Chandley noted, "As the sun sets, it's going to be chilly up there in White County, and all over the area. Temperatures are going to drop below average."

The cold conditions could lead to frost and freeze, which pose a risk to crops, sensitive vegetation, and unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Residents are advised to take precautionary measures, including protecting tender plants and draining in-ground sprinkler systems if they will not be used. Outdoor pipes should also be covered to prevent potential damage.

Frosty Conditions in metro Atlanta

The National Weather Service also warned that frosty conditions could extend into parts of North Georgia, including areas along and north of Interstate 85, on Thursday and Friday mornings.

Chandley added that the forecasted 68-degree high for the day was below the mid-70s average for the area, with even cooler temperatures expected in the coming days. "We may see lows in the 40s across metro Atlanta, and even lower, with areas like Blairsville and Canton dipping into the 50s."

Chandley also pointed out that wind gusts in some areas could reach 20 mph, contributing to the chilly conditions. These gusts could create a wind chill effect, making the morning feel even colder.