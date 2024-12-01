Atlanta weather: December off to an unseasonably cold start

The first week of December is off to an unseasonably cold and clear start for most of metro Atlanta, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team. Residents are advised to prepare for a brisk and dry week ahead as we transition into winter.

Here's a look at what you can expect:

Cold and Clear: Nighttime temperatures will continue to be low, with clear skies contributing to the rapid cooling. The metro Atlanta area experienced brutal cold this past weekend and the chilly trend is expected to continue.

Temperature Fluctuations: High temperatures during the day are expected to stay in the 40s, with some areas will barely reach into the 50s. The overnight lows are poised to dip into the low 20s, particularly in low-lying areas like Peachtree City in Fayette County.

Potential Freezing Conditions: With temperatures dropping into the 20s overnight, residents are being advised to take precautions such as covering or turning off outdoor water spigots to prevent freezing.

RELATED: Georgia temperature drop: How to prevent pipes from bursting

Brief Warmup Midweek: Temperatures are anticipated to warm up midweek, reaching the mid-50s before dropping again. This seesaw pattern is typical of early winter.

Rain in the Forecast: There's a chance for rain in the forecast for Thursday evening extending into early Friday morning. Keep an umbrella on hand for a potentially wet commute.

Extended Forecast: Going into the weekend, there's another chance for rain. The overnight lows will remain bitter, so residents should continue to bundle up, particularly during the night and early morning hours.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter