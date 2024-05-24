Atlanta forecast: Memorial Day weekend marked by heat, humidity

The unofficial start of summer will certainly feel like it.

Memorial Day weekend means cookouts, parades and, of course, road trips. However, for the forecast, it means warmer temperatures and higher humidity.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is also tracking several rain chances over the next few days.

Atlanta forecast Friday

There will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Damaging winds and a low-end threat of a brief tornado.

The day will be partly sunny with a high will be in the mid-80s. A light west wind will shift to the southwest, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

The rain chance continues into the overnight hours under partly cloudy skies. The low will be just under 70, with a southwest wind at 5 mph becoming calm by evening.

Atlanta forecast Saturday

There will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the mid-afternoon. The day will be partly sunny with a high of just under 90. Expect a west wind of around 5 mph.

The rain chance diminishes after midnight, but a pop-up shower cannot be ruled out. The night will be partly cloudy with a low just below 70. The west wind will become calm after midnight.

Atlanta forecast Sunday

Sunday will be the least active of storm days. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 8 a.m. The day will be mostly sunny with the high in the low 90s. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Showers are possible, along with thunderstorms through after midnight. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 70. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Atlanta forecast for Memorial Day

The chance of showers and thunderstorms shoot up on Monday, but the FOX 5 Storm Team does not believe it will be a washout.

A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms under partly sunny skies. The high will be just under 90.

Those showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the overnight hours. The night will be partly cloudy with a low in the mid- to upper 60s.

Memorial Day weekend in the north Georgia mountains

The rain chance in the north Georgia mountains this weekend will be greater than in town. However, the tradeoff is cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the mid-80s and lows in the low to mid-60s.

Next week’s forecast in Atlanta

Tuesday could see a lingering shower threat, but the rest of May will be drier, but a lot cooler.