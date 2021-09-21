Brian Laundrie: Now facing federal charge, search intensifies for person of interest in Gabby Petito case
The search for Brian Laundrie – the only person of interest in Gabby Petito's case – at Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County enters its sixth day, after he was indicted by the FBI on a federal fraud charge.
Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie for 'unauthorized use' of credit cards related to Gabby Petito case
Brian Laundrie is now officially a wanted man. While police previously classified him only as a missing person of interest in Gabby Petito’s disappearance, the FBI now says there is a warrant out for his arrest.
FBI helps conduct grid search of 25,000-acre wildlife reserve for Brian Laundrie
Additional FBI resources were brought in to help Florida authorities continue the search of Sarasota County swampland to find the one person who may know what happened to Gabby Petito, but the search wrapped up once again with “nothing found.”
Gabby Petito update: Everything known about disappearance, death, autopsy
Gabby Petito’s remains were found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in September. Now, authorities are searching for her boyfriend who arrived home without her from their cross-country trip.
Gabby Petito case: How to submit a tip to the FBI
The FBI is urging anyone who may have seen Laundrie and Petito in the Grand Teton area to submit a tip. The agency is also requesting any other tips nationally.
Brian Laundrie arrest warrant cites 'unauthorized' debit card use after Gabby Petito death
Indictment documents released by the FBI along with an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie cited alleged "‘Use of Unauthorized Access Devices’ related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."
Gabby Petito: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance, death
Gabby Petito, 22, vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van. Here is a timeline of her disappearance, death and the developments in the case.
Gabby Petito mourned by grieving Blue Point community
People in Blue Point, Long Island are continuing to remember Gabby Petito, while divers have joined the search for Brian Laundrie in Florida.
Moab to investigate police handling of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito altercation
The City of Moab, Utah, tells Fox News on Thursday that it is launching an investigation into how police handled an Aug. 12 incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
Gabby Petito disappearance shines light on still-unsolved missing persons cases
The high-profile search for Gabby Petito came to an end this week after the FBI confirmed that her body had been found in Wyoming – but the search is ongoing for many other Americans who remain missing.
‘America’s Most Wanted’ ex-host confident public will find Brian Laundrie: ‘Our hotline blew up’
As law enforcement marked another day in the search for Brian Laundrie, former "America’s Most Wanted" host John Walsh believes the public will find Gabby Petito’s fiancé in the end.
Gabby Petito's stepfather lays stone cross at spot where remains were found
Gabby Petito's stepfather on Wednesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone.
Brian Laundrie's neighbor reacts to Gabby Petito homicide confirmation: 'I'm really angry now'
Charlene Guthrie, who lives across the street from where Brian Laundrie lives, said the Laundrie family should have come forward and spoke to investigators in Gabby Petito's case sooner. 'They remained so normal through the whole thing, you know, while they were here, till he went on the run.'
Where is Brian? Dive team called to preserve amid search for person of interest in Gabby Petito case
Law enforcement spent another day Wednesday searching a Venice preserve for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the Gabby Petito case. For the first time, investigators brought in a dive team and cellular signal boosters.
Gabby Petito's family demands lawyer not use her photos, he says he hasn't used any
Gabby Petito's family is demanding that a lawyer who has been issuing statements on behalf of the Laundrie family, take down any photos he has posted of Gabby Petito.
Brian Laundrie argued in Wyoming restaurant hours before Gabby Petito vanished: eyewitnesses
One of the last times Gabby Petito was seen alive involved an explosive argument between Brian Laundrie and wait staff at a Jackson Hole restaurant, according to a New Orleans couple who said they witnessed the spat.
Brian Laundrie search in Sarasota County park concludes for evening following FBI raid at Florida home
The only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s case has yet to be found, and now that investigators believe they have found her body, their efforts to track down Brian Laundrie have since intensified in the "unforgiving terrain" near his home.
FBI confirms Gabby Petito's remains found in Wyoming; manner of death 'homicide'
The FBI confirmed Tuesday that the remains found over the weekend in Grand Teton National Park were those of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, the Florida woman who went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé.
TMZ: Prosecutors waiting for outcome of search for Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito's death has put her fiance, Brian Laundrie, in the crosshairs of law enforcement, but TMZ has learned prosecutors are not making a move until two primary loose ends are tied up.
Park ranger urged Gabby Petito to distance herself from 'toxic' relationship with Brian Laundrie, report says
US Park Ranger Melissa Hulls was among several officers who responded to the call outside Moab, Utah