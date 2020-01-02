Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth Alliance foundation to donate $3 million to Australia fire relief
DiCaprio's foundation has started a fund to help with the catastrophic wildfires currently raging in the country.
Koala-sniffing dog aids in 15 wildlife rescues as Australian bushfires ravage habitats
A 4-year-old springer spaniel named Taylor has been performing a special kind of search and rescue effort as bushfires rage across much of Australia — she’s a detection dog who has helped locate and rescue 15 koalas from scorched regions of New South Wales this fire season.
US firefighters applauded as they arrive in Australia to battle wildfires
Video shows firefighting personnel arriving at Sydney Airport being cheered by a crowd of people as they walk through the terminal.
Calling all knitters: NC rescue group to donate homemade nests to Australia
The rescue plans to mail several-thousand homemade nests to the animals in Australia.
Smoke from Australian bushfires reaches South America, UN reports
The fires have caused hazardous air quality in major cities throughout Australia and part of New Zealand, and now the smoke has drifted thousands of kilometers across the Pacific Ocean, first reaching Argentina and Chile Monday.
24 people charged with intentionally setting Australia fires this season
Police in Australia say a total of 183 people are facing legal action for more than 200 bushfire-related offenses since Nov. 2019.
US sends more than 100 firefighters to help battle devastating Australian bushfires
As wildfires have torn across Australia in recent weeks, devastating many parts of the country and claiming at least 17 lives, the U.S. has sent more than 100 firefighting personnel to help combat the inferno, and another 50 to 60 are set to depart on Monday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Nearly half a billion animals feared dead in Australia wildfires, ecologists say
Ecologists estimate that 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles have been killed since September in the country’s catastrophic wildfires.