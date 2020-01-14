Delta donates $250K to American Red Cross for Australia bushfire relief funds

Delta Airlines pledged to donate $250,000 to Australian bushfire relief funds.

The airline announced the money would go to the American Red Cross, which is working with the Australian Red Cross.

Delta also urged its customers to support the relief efforts by donating through a “Delta-branded microsite” that is partnered with the American Red Cross.

Customers can also donate miles to the organization through SkyWish, a charitable portion of Delta’s SkyMiles frequent flyer program. Through SkyWish, people can also donate their miles to other charitable organizations all over the world.

At least 27 people have died and more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed by bushfires raging across Australia since September. The area is larger than the U.S. state of Indiana.