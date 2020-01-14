Taco Tuesday for a cause with Red Pepper Taqueria
ATLANTA - We love Taco Tuesday on Good Day Atlanta but this one can help our friends in Australia, who are dealing with devastating brushfires.
We're chowing down for a good cause this morning with Chef Mimmo Alboumeh. Red Pepper Taqueria will be donating 100% of shrimp taco donations to the Australian Red Cross. For more information on today's shrimp taco recipe see below. For more on Red Pepper Taqueria click here.
Shrimp-Kale Taco recipe from Red Pepper Taqueria
(Prep Time 30 minutes, serves 4-6 people)
Avocado Ranch
- 3 avocados
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- ½ cup lime juice
- 1 habanero pepper
- 6 garlic cloves
- ½ oz basil
- ½ oz parsley
- ½ oz chives
Liquefy all in a blender until smooth and refrigerate
Kale Slaw
- 6 oz organic kale shredded
- 3 oz carrots shredded
- 3 oz poblano sliced
- 3 oz red onion sliced
- 4 oz avocado ranch
Mix all vegetables with dressing and refrigerate
Spiced Salt
- 3 tablespoons Lawry’s seasoned salt
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon oregano dry
- ½ tablespoon black pepper coarse ground
- 2 lb shrimp peeled and deveined (21-25 per lb)
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons spiced salt
- 16 flour tortillas
Mix all and let marinate for 30 minutes
Grill tortillas on a pan for 20 seconds on each side
Sear shrimp on a pan for 1 minute on each side
Fill tortilla with 1 oz of slaw and top with 1 tablespoon avocado ranch or as desired.