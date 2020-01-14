Taco Tuesday for a cause with Red Pepper Taqueria

We love Taco Tuesday on Good Day Atlanta but this one can help our friends in Australia, who are dealing with devastating brushfires.

We're chowing down for a good cause this morning with Chef Mimmo Alboumeh. Red Pepper Taqueria will be donating 100% of shrimp taco donations to the Australian Red Cross. For more information on today's shrimp taco recipe see below. For more on Red Pepper Taqueria click here.

Shrimp-Kale Taco recipe from Red Pepper Taqueria

(Prep Time 30 minutes, serves 4-6 people)

Avocado Ranch

3 avocados

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ cup lime juice

1 habanero pepper

6 garlic cloves

½ oz basil

½ oz parsley

½ oz chives

Liquefy all in a blender until smooth and refrigerate

Kale Slaw

6 oz organic kale shredded

3 oz carrots shredded

3 oz poblano sliced

3 oz red onion sliced

4 oz avocado ranch

Mix all vegetables with dressing and refrigerate

Spiced Salt

3 tablespoons Lawry’s seasoned salt

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon oregano dry

½ tablespoon black pepper coarse ground

2 lb shrimp peeled and deveined (21-25 per lb)

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons spiced salt

16 flour tortillas

Mix all and let marinate for 30 minutes

Grill tortillas on a pan for 20 seconds on each side

Sear shrimp on a pan for 1 minute on each side

Fill tortilla with 1 oz of slaw and top with 1 tablespoon avocado ranch or as desired.