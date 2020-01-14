Expand / Collapse search

Taco Tuesday for a cause with Red Pepper Taqueria

ATLANTA - We love Taco Tuesday on Good Day Atlanta but this one can help our friends in Australia, who are dealing with devastating brushfires. 

We're chowing down for a good cause this morning with Chef Mimmo Alboumeh.  Red Pepper Taqueria will be donating 100% of shrimp taco donations to the Australian Red Cross.   For more information on today's shrimp taco recipe see below. For more on Red Pepper Taqueria click here.

Shrimp-Kale Taco recipe from Red Pepper Taqueria

(Prep Time 30 minutes, serves 4-6 people)

Avocado Ranch

  • 3 avocados
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • ½ cup lime juice
  • 1 habanero pepper
  • 6 garlic cloves
  • ½ oz basil
  • ½ oz parsley
  • ½ oz chives

Liquefy all in a blender until smooth and refrigerate

Kale Slaw

  • 6 oz organic kale shredded
  • 3 oz  carrots shredded
  • 3 oz  poblano sliced
  • 3 oz red onion sliced
  • 4 oz avocado ranch

Mix all vegetables with dressing and refrigerate

Spiced Salt

  • 3 tablespoons Lawry’s seasoned salt
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1 tablespoon oregano dry
  • ½ tablespoon black pepper coarse ground
  • 2 lb shrimp peeled and deveined  (21-25 per lb)
  • 4 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons spiced salt
  • 16 flour tortillas 

Mix all and let marinate for 30 minutes

Grill tortillas on a pan for 20 seconds on each side

Sear shrimp on a pan for 1 minute on each side

Fill tortilla with 1 oz of slaw and top with 1 tablespoon avocado ranch or as desired. 